Securing a North Dakota Historical Building

A historic federal building downtown in the capital city may be getting some new hardware.

Because the building is owned by the US General Service Administration, it has to be reviewed every so often.

Well during the last review, the federal agency noticed that the building was having problems with graffiti, and late-night loitering.

They’re hoping the addition of security cameras will change that.

City of Bismarck Planner Will Hutchings explains, “It has not been approved. The historic preservation commission met in July, on the 17th, and reviewed the proposed location and requested more information, because the information that was provided to the commission and the state historic preservation office did not specifically list where the cameras would be.”

Which is crucial with historic buildings. No installation date has been set yet.