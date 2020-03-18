Live Now
Security First Bank of North Dakota Closing Its Lobby

Banks are beginning to make changes in response to coronavirus.

KX goes inside one bank to see how it’s working to maintain a healthy environment.

Cash is notorious for spreading germs — which is not good news for banks and credit unions. Despite that, it id, of course, still being exchanged at Security First Bank of North Dakota and so many other banks.

We asked the bank’s CEO to tell us what changes are being made to help ensure the safety of the public and their employees.

“Every day we always have hand sanitizer throughout our lobbies and teller lines. And we also encourage our employees to wash their hands frequently, especially after handling cash. I mean if you’ve ever worked in a teller line and your hands will get black from the money and that’s just on a regular everyday basis because money is so dirty,” said Sarah Getzlaff Security First Bank of North Dakota CEO.

Getzlaff said contact with people on a day to day basis will be limited to drive-thru only now, as well as restricting lobby access.

“For now we’re going to limit our lobbies to just employees to try and keep us safe. Also, to keep our customers safe,” shared Getzlaff.

The bank is also increasing its sanitizing policy, instructing its employees to constantly use wipes, sanitizer and Lysol spray to maintain a germ-free environment.

“And are constantly doing door handles, knobs, restroom knobs, Every aspect of the building. The desk as well as the office chairs,” said Dennis Kraft, the Senior VP of Mortgage Lending at the Security First Bank.

The bank’s lobby doors will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18.

The only way customers can be allowed inside is if they have a safety deposit box and they must make an appointment ahead of time.

The new rules being implemented at Security First Bank of North Dakota will be put into effect at all four of their branches.

Security First Bank also has branches in New Salem and Mandan.

