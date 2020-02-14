Live Now
Security upgrade at Minot City Hall will be put to good use says PIO

The next time you visit Minot’s City Hall, you may have to go through some extra security.
They said the decision to upgrade security now will also benefit other departments in the future. There have been over 10 incidents of people forcibly removed from Minot’s City Hall.

“We need to protect our staff. Where you work needs to be safe,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer for Minot.

Minot City Council Members approved the purchase of new security equipment that includes key fobs, and locked doors and entryways.

The upgrade is estimated to cost a little more than $50,000, but many are asking why the change if the city hall is in the works of changing addresses.

He added, “All the city hall personnel will move to that new location, PD will absorb the rest of it.”

Which Minot Police Chief John Klug said is much needed.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity of City Hall possibly moving. We have had a lot of challenges with space. Our locker rooms are at capacity,” added Klug.

Over the years, the Minot Police Department has out grown the current space, and as they get closer to being fully staffed, the problem will only continue.

“Right when we first remodeled the PD, it was like OK we will be good. But we really just met the needs of the department at the time of the remodel,” added Klug.

Hackett said the purchase of the new security equipment is more of an investment for future use.

“You can’t get unaided access into the PD now. You need to have secure areas within a police department. These upgrades would coincide with what PD would need anyways,” said Hackett.

There is no word yet on when these new security measures will take place, and still no decision on the future of city hall being relocated.

