MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City Figure Skating Club (MCFSC) is going to present its annual ice show on March 24, 25, and 26.

According to a news release, the show is “Once Upon a Castle,” which is a musical combination of classic princess characters on ice.

The show is going to feature the two-time US National Junior Ice Dance Champions, Leah Neset and Artem Markelov.

MCFSC skaters have been working hard all year to develop and advance their skills.

The show is a chance for the community to come out and see what our skaters have been up to all year.

“Once Upon a Castle” will feature skaters of all ages and skill levels, as well as performances by the club’s three synchronized skating teams.

The shows on March 24 and 25 will be at 7 p.m. and the March 26 show will be at 2 p.m., all the shows will take place at the MAYSA Arena, Pepsi Rink.

Tickets can be bought in advance from any ice show skater for $8. You can also get tickets at the door for $10. Kids five and under are free.