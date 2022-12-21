MANDAN, N.D (KXNET) — At the start of the month, the Morton Mandan Public Library challenged kids to design a donut out of clay.

According to a news release, kids could submit the designs for “Santa’s Dream Donut” for the chance to win free donuts from Bearscat Bakehouse.

The clay donuts will be judged by Bearscat representatives based on creativity and its written description.

“We’ve had some truly incredibly imaginative designs come through over the past few weeks,” said Community Engagement Assistant, Michaela Schaff. “It’s been so much fun to see what our youth have come up with.”

The donuts will be on display in the library for the next few weeks and winners will be announced on social media. The winning donut will then be highlighted in the display case.

If you can’t make it to the library, you can also view them on their Facebook page.