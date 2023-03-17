MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — MSU Summer Theatre directors are gearing up for warmer months, and have announced their summer shows.

New this year, locals are encouraged to audition.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is set to premiere the theatre’s 58th season, followed by Doctor Dolittle, Calendar Girls, and Elf the Musical.

Musical staff are looking to cast community members in the shows and are taking audition tapes until March 24.

If you want to make your stage debut send in an application and record a 90-second video of you singing and dancing.

70-80 casting spots are available for anyone eith and older, and all talent levels are welcome.

“What’s kind of great about working in theater is we get to see all the different people’s strengths utilized to make one thing come together in a great way. It doesn’t hurt to audition it takes 90 seconds to just record yourself and turn it in then see what happens. It might turn out to be the best time of your life,” Chad Gifford, the artistic director at MSU Summer Theatre.