Selena Not Afraid’s body found

Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair said foul play is not suspected in the death of the Selena Not Afraid.

Not Afraid’s body was found at 10:33 a.m. Monday during a grid search southwest of the I-90 rest area between Hardin and Billings where she was last seen, Big Hair said in a news release.

The body was found by a U.S. Department of Interior team, Big Hair said.

An autopsy will be conducted, he said.

Not Afraid was reported missing New Year’s Day and was last seen walking away from a broken-down vehicle at the rest stop while returning from a party in Billings.

In the news release, the sheriff thanked all agencies and civilians who helped with the search, and everyone who donated food and water to searchers and family.

He also requested her family be given “time and space” to grieve.