Self-care coach emphasizes importance of enjoying the ‘little things’ during pandemic

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 isn’t just affecting people physically, but mentally as well.

That’s why one Minot self-care coach is focusing on helping find ways to de-stress and stay positive.

Elaine Sveet has a blog called Chasing Abundant Life, where she discusses the importance of finding little things to look forward to each and every day, like a favorite meal or movie.

She says especially during the pandemic it’s important to keep self care a top priority.

“I think it’s a sign that you’re smart, like that you’re wanting to improve. I think we should always be trying to improve and if we want a great life then that means investing time in us,” Sveet said.

She says her family goes by the motto: Be a problem solver, not a problem finder.