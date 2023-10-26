STERLING, N.D. (KXNET) — A semi hauling vehicles caught fire on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. on I-94 just west of Sterling.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi was driving west on I-94 heading towards Bismarck when the driver, a 39-year-old man from Fargo, heard a mechanical noise from the engine compartment.

The driver pulled over and heard a loud bang and flames appeared from under the hood.

The driver, along with another truck driver who stopped, tried to put the fire out with fire extinguishers but that didn’t work.

Burleigh Rural Fire was then called out, and by the time they arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames.

The semi was loaded with nine vehicles, and three of those were destroyed along with the truck.

One of the vehicles had a hybrid battery, which caught on fire.

There are no injuries at this time.

Traffic was diverted to exit 176 to Highway 10, and the west lane reopened around 1:45 p.m.