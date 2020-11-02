Semi crash no longer blocking eastbound traffic on I-94 near Glen Ullin

A semi hauling hay east along Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin is no longer blocking traffic in that lane.
The diversions that were put in place around 8:00 a.m. are no longer in place.
Earlier Monday morning, a semi hauling hay overturned on I-94 near mile marker 104, close to Glen Ullin.
The crash blocked eastbound traffic, forcing motorists to detour through the Glen Ullin area and back to the interstate.
Original story (9:05 a.m.):
A semi hauling hay east along Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin is currently blocking traffic in that lane near mile marker 104.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says eastbound I-94 traffic is being diverted at exit 102.
From there, drivers going east can take County Road 139 into Glen Ullin and then Highway 49 back to I-94.
No word on how long the traffic diversion will be in place.