Semi crash no longer blocking eastbound traffic on I-94 near Glen Ullin

A semi hauling hay east along Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin is no longer blocking traffic in that lane.

The diversions that were put in place around 8:00 a.m. are no longer in place.

Earlier Monday morning, a semi hauling hay overturned on I-94 near mile marker 104, close to Glen Ullin.

The crash blocked eastbound traffic, forcing motorists to detour through the Glen Ullin area and back to the interstate.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Original story (9:05 a.m.):

A semi hauling hay east along Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin is currently blocking traffic in that lane near mile marker 104.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says eastbound I-94 traffic is being diverted at exit 102.

From there, drivers going east can take County Road 139 into Glen Ullin and then Highway 49 back to I-94.

No word on how long the traffic diversion will be in place.