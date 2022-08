CARPIO, N.D. (KXNET) — A semi rolled over near Lake Darling.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:25 Wednesday morning, the semi was traveling at a normal rate of speed over a steep incline when the wheels went over the road.

The truck was carrying asphalt, which is not considered a hazard.

The tank holding the asphalt didn’t rupture but was pumped out on the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No injuries were reported.