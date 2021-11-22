Sen. Cramer criticizes proposed changes to WOTUS

Sen. Kevin Cramer is criticizing the changes that have been proposed to the Waters of the United States, saying, “Americans deserve better than regulatory ping pong.”

The Navigable Waters Protection Rule, implemented by the Trump administration, would be repealed if the proposal passes.

Cramer hosted a listening session on Monday, followed by a press conference hosting representatives from both the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers.

His main concern as well as others who attended the listening session is fear of government overreach.

“For the EPA to just cease the implementation of the NWPR because of a case in Arizona, which basically only stated that you can only have the right kind of regulation in the protection of water if it’s federally done and disregard all the work that the states do, to me is an egregious overreach,” said Daryl Lease of North Dakota Farm Bureau.

Cramer also introduced legislation to codify or put into law, the Trump administration’s Waters of the United States rule.

North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring believes that if the proposal passes, he expects the state will challenge it.