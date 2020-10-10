Sen. Cramer weighs in on possibility of stimulus package before election, expectations for SCOTUS hearings

As many Americans look toward Congress for more coronavirus relief, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer says it would be difficult to pass a package before election day.

It’s been months since the first round of aid, the CARES Act, provided direct checks, unemployment benefits and funding for local governments, among other provisions. As that money runs out, negotiations in congress are stalled over another pandemic package. Saturday morning, a $1.8 trillion proposal from the White House faced opposition from both parties.

Republicans also criticized the roughly $2 trillion plan passed by House Democrats earlier this month, saying it includes unnecessary spending.

“It’s going to be really tough, quite honestly, because the demands coming from the Speaker are so dramatic, and most of them have nothing to do with COVID-19, but rather federalizing elections, making sure that stimulus checks go to illegal immigrants, things like that that are just going to be untenable for Republicans,” Cramer said. “If it’s a targeted approach, I can get on board, and I think other Republicans can, but if it’s a wide net with a lot of stuff not related to COVID we’ll have a hard time with it.”

Back in May, North Dakota received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act.

This all comes as Senators are busy with completing another task before Nov. 3 — voting on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Hearings for her confirmation will begin Monday as the Senate Judiciary Committee will question her views on Supreme Court precedent and past cases. The hearings will be a mix of in-person and virtual participation, as two Senators on the committee recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senator Cramer says he expects the process to move swiftly, and look a little different than Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings in 2018.

“I expect that it will not be similar, or at least not a lot like the Kavanaugh hearings. I think Democrats learned a hard lesson about exaggerating, if not outright fabricating allegations,” Cramer said. “Judge Barrett is a tougher target. Barring some sort of a revelation or disastrous performance or something like that, I would think she will be confirmed before November 1.”

The hearings are set to start 8 a.m. Monday. Democrats have opposed filling the vacancy so close to the election, and a few, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have said they refuse to meet with her.