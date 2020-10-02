Sen. Cramer weighs in on Supreme Court, President’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Sen. Kevin Cramer discussed his meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at a press conference Friday morning covering a range of topics.

Regarding Roe v. Wade, Cramer says he doesn’t think its overturning would end abortion nationally — he says he’d like to see Congress and states pass pro-life legislation. He also touched on his vote Thursday against Sen. Chuck Schumer’s bill meant to protect Obamacare in court.

If 60 Senators voted in favor, debate would have begun for a bill to block the Department of Justice from being involved in the upcoming California v. Texas Supreme Court case, which could result in the striking down of the Affordable Care Act. It did not receive the 60 votes needed. Cramer called it a political stunt.

“This was aimed at trying to muddle the issue of the Supreme Court nominee in the first place, and Judge Barrett,” Cramer said. “There’s a presumption that Judge Barrett out of some sort of loyalty to Donald Trump would vote to overturn the ACA, and there’s nothing that would imply that in any way shape or form.”

Cramer said out of respect for the process, he would not officially say whether or not he’d vote for Barrett, but he has said since her nomination that he supports the Senate moving forward with a vote.

Cramer also commented on President Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He says he’s praying for the president’s recovery, and he has no reason to believe his meeting with Barrett, who met with President Trump last week, would put him at risk for the virus.

The Senator also says he doesn’t think the president’s positive diagnosis will affect the nomination process, as there’s frequent testing of Senators and White House staff. He noted that the 74-year-old president is in a vulnerable age category, but seems otherwise healthy.

“He’s probably going to work through it. I wish he’d relax a little more than he probably is going to because he doesn’t relax very well. By that I mean he doesn’t take a lot of breaks. He runs very hard and fast, so I’m sure he’ll find a way to pace himself, but I’m also confident that he’ll come through it just fine,” Cramer said.”

As of Friday morning, both Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady had tested negative for coronavirus.