Sen. Tim Mathern: ‘Juneteenth needs to be a holiday’

47 states in the U.S. recognize tomorrow, Juneteenth, as a holiday.

North Dakota is not one of them and one state legislator says it’s time that changes.

In the wake of civil unrest across the country states, companies and even sports organizations are recognizing the day as a holiday.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced this week that North Dakota will observe it as a ‘day of celebration’ in 2020.

Democratic State Sen. Tim Mathern says he will propose in the next legislative session that the day be recognized as a holiday.

“Systemic change that we need. It’s actually passing a law creating a holiday that teaches forever for our children, and our school systems and our employees, that’s change. Having a celebration day announced by Twitter is a smiley face,” explained Sen. Mathern.

Juneteenth celebrates the freeing of slaves two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

