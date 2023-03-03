BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Elections boards are the people usually appointed by local authorities in charge of controlling an election and its voting procedures. A Senate bill is looking to provide extra protection for these boards, while also allowing access to election observers.

State law addresses election offenses as voting on another person’s ballot, voting more than once in any election, and voting when you’re not qualified, among many others. However, there is not a provision in North Dakota to protect the duties of the election board. Those who introduced Senate Bill 22-92 hope to change that.



“I believe we all agree that election boards are a fundamental piece of our elections,” states Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, “and are relied on heavily to complete their duties securely and with integrity. SB 2292 will provide protections to election boards who may encounter individuals looking to disrupt their processes.”

The bill has already passed on the Senate floor, and will now head to the House.