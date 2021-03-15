Senate committee hears testimony on legalizing recreational marijuana

Dustin Peyer says the state’s current marijuana laws go too far.

“I don’t believe that people who have simple possession of cannabis should be locked up with triple-A felony murderers, as I was,” Peyer said.

House Bill 1420 would prevent that from happening, by legalizing small amounts of recreational marijuana for those over 21, with restrictions. Peyer supports loosening the laws, but thinks home grow should also be allowed.

“We need to have the people who want to grow their own cannabis who can grow more strains than dispensaries at a better rate so they can get what they actually need,” Peyer said.

Efforts to legalize the drug have popped up in the past, most notably with an initiated measure in 2018, led by Legalize ND Chairman David Owen, who says legalization is coming to the state one way or another.

“The choice here is do you want a republican controlled legalization bill or do you want a citizen-led bill that’s going to be much more moderate to liberal,” Owen said.

Owen added that the consequences of a criminal record associated with marijuana possession are huge.

“No student loans, drastically reduced employment and advancement potential, disbarment from potentially serving in military, losing access to homes, higher insurance premiums. Everything about your life just got more complicated,” Owen said.

He says the bill is a no-brainer from the tax revenue and criminal justice standpoints. But law enforcement disagrees, saying legalization would increase DUIs, traffic fatalities and health care costs. Plus, he says, the state isn’t currently equipped to handle the change.

“What are we going to do with canines that haven’t been trained in marijuana? Those canines are going to have to take a backseat, get another dog that is not trained in marijuana,” Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said.

Kaiser also said there isn’t an impairment measure for marijuana, like BAC for alcohol, and the state would need to invest in more drug recognition experts, which is costly and time-consuming. The Senate Human Services committee did not yet vote on the bill.

The bill passed in the House in February by a vote of 56 to 38. So far, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 14 states and D.C.

