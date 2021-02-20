Senate passes bills for access to cheaper prescription drugs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate has passed legislation aimed at providing access to lower-cost prescription drugs.

Senators passed the three bills Friday in separate floor votes. Two of the bills set up a state-run, wholesale drug import program to buy cheaper medication from Canada. The third bill establishes a process for referencing pricing using data from four Canadian provinces.

The Senate Human Services Committee last month heard from North Dakota residents who have opted to buy drugs from Canada or other foreign countries due to cheaper prices.

The bills now go to the House.

