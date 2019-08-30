Senator Kevin Cramer on the President’s Potential Trade Deal with Japan

Republican US Senator Kevin Cramer, from North Dakota, says President Trump’s trade deal with Japan this week, could benefit our farmers and ranchers even before the end of the year.

In an exclusive interview, he told us Japan is the third-largest importer of US agricultural goods.

The deal removes the 38 and a half percent tariff currently affecting our beef exports. Senator Cramer says Japan hasn’t been buying our beef for a while, and he says that will change.

He expects it will help our wheat farmers for the same reason.

But it’s not finalized yet. Senator Cramer expects that will happen by November.

He adds, “If that happens, I would think there would be some rather quick relief. But also, I think it provides not just an immediate sale opportunity, but it creates some momentum for more deals.”

According to trade officials, the agreement will also reduce tariffs on corn, pork, wheat, potatoes, dairy, and ethanol.