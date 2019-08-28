Send back used markers & save space at landfills

As teachers and students stock up on school supplies this year, there are some in particular that can be repurposed once they’re used up.



Crayola Colorcycle will actually cover the cost for FedEx shipping to collect markers from any school and send them back to a facility to be repurposed.

An adult representative from the school just has to sign up on the Crayola website and spread the word at school

to collect any and all markers, including dry-erase or highlighters of any brand.



Any sturdy cardboard box will work to ship the markers, just use packing tape and print the pre-paid shipping label to send off.



Crayola suggests a minimum of 100 markers before sending a box.



Crayola ColorCycle is one way we can all help to keep plastic out of landfills.