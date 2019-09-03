Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Send in the … bugs?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bring any insect to NDSU’s Extension Building and an Agent will identify it for you.

NDSU Extension is encouraging the community to bring in their bugs.
They say there are good bugs and bad bugs. The most common questions are about the pests, but some bugs actually help farmers and gardeners.
So spraying them isn’t always the best option.

“If we do spray sometimes it can have some off-target effect on some of those beneficials and we don’t want that. They’re doing the good work for you why would spend money on a spray to take care of that,” said Beth Burdolski/Agent at NDSU Extension.

The insect identification service is free to the community. Burdolski says you can just stop by the NDSU Extension and an agent will assist you.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SANE Nurse Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "SANE Nurse Funding"

Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dreamcatchers Play Ball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dreamcatchers Play Ball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City"

Bike Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Crash"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19"

Farmers and Artisans Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers and Artisans Market"

Hurricane Reunites Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Reunites Family"

New lungs, new life

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lungs, new life"

Food for Thought Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought Preview"

Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters"

Grace Stroh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grace Stroh"

BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4"

NASA in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA in North Dakota"

Security Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Cameras"

High Cost of Prescriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cost of Prescriptions"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss