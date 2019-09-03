Send in the … bugs?

Bring any insect to NDSU’s Extension Building and an Agent will identify it for you.

NDSU Extension is encouraging the community to bring in their bugs.

They say there are good bugs and bad bugs. The most common questions are about the pests, but some bugs actually help farmers and gardeners.

So spraying them isn’t always the best option.

“If we do spray sometimes it can have some off-target effect on some of those beneficials and we don’t want that. They’re doing the good work for you why would spend money on a spray to take care of that,” said Beth Burdolski/Agent at NDSU Extension.

The insect identification service is free to the community. Burdolski says you can just stop by the NDSU Extension and an agent will assist you.