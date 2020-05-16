Senior athlete at Stanley High School wins Community Athlete of the Season award

A senior at Stanley Junior-Senior High School is the winner of the first-ever community athlete of the season. 

Bridger Pulver played several sports during his high school career, like basketball and football. 

In 2018 he was experiencing some knee pain. After he had an X-Ray taken, doctors found a tumor. He had surgery and couldn’t play sports for the rest of the year. 

But, that didn’t stop him from being part of the team. He took video of games, did stats and helped out at practice. 

“I’ve always been a hard worker, always have been. Always encouraged the opposing teammates even. I always encouraged my teammates, and just kind of helped them up, pushed them up and pushed them to do their best. and I would encourage them to kind of help them out push them to do their best,” Pulver said.

His basketball coach, Korey Anderson nominated him for the award.

Pulver received a $500 gift card to Scheels and the boys’ basketball team received $1,000 from United Community Bank on behalf of Pulver. 

He’ll also have a photoshoot with a local photographer and have his picture displayed outside of Scheels at the Dakota Square Mall. 

If you are a coach or teacher and would like to nominate an athlete in the Minot or surrounding area, click here.

