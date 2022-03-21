The Burleigh County Senior Center does the work of preparing hundreds of meals for senior citizens; they just need volunteers to help with delivery.

“We’re just looking for someone that has a vehicle that wants to help people in our community. Just come on out it doesn’t take long, just a couple hours of your day,” Burleigh County Senior Adults Program Executive Director Renee Kipp

Volunteer driver Tim Kilber is all too familiar with making deliveries.

“I was a mailman for 29 years,” Kilber said.

Since his retirement, he has been faithfully delivering meals since 2014, so seniors won’t go hungry and have the added value of a visitor to keep them company for a while.

“I just enjoy it and meet a lot of people. A lot of these seniors are home alone, I might be the only person they see that day,” Kilber said.

Meal recipients like Bud Zimbelman are excited when it comes to having his favorite dish delivered to him.

“Fish, I go out to the truck stop at night and eat that fish,” Zimbelman said.

Zimbelman said he enjoys the delivery service and hopes it will continue to go uninterrupted.

“Good, very good; I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Zimbelman.

Excitement isn’t just for the clients, but for the drivers making their rounds.

“It’s a good thing for the senior center they need volunteers. It’s a beautiful way to meet people and makes you feel good doing things,” Kilber said.

“Our drivers find it extremely rewarding. They feel like they’re really giving back to the community,” Kipp said.

The center has about 150 volunteers which sounds like a large number but isn’t when someone only works once a week or even a month.

