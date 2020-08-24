Burleigh County Senior Center painting through pandemic

Though COVID-19 has hit older populations hardest, the Burleigh County Senior Center is painting a different picture amid the pandemic.

Its monthly painting classes take place outside, where up to eight people can sign up.

Nina Loeks, owner of Art From the Heart studio, guides participants in painting their own masterpiece. Though they might not always turn out perfect, the ladies there Monday say they’re just happy to get outside.

“The pictures I don’t hang anywhere, but they’re fun to do,” said painter Susan Stratton.

Cindy Highly has attended several paint sessions before.

“As Nina would say, there’s no bad art,” Highly said. “So it is so encouraging, and it just gives us peace.”