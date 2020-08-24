Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burleigh County Senior Center painting through pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Though COVID-19 has hit older populations hardest, the Burleigh County Senior Center is painting a different picture amid the pandemic.

Its monthly painting classes take place outside, where up to eight people can sign up.

Nina Loeks, owner of Art From the Heart studio, guides participants in painting their own masterpiece. Though they might not always turn out perfect, the ladies there Monday say they’re just happy to get outside.

“The pictures I don’t hang anywhere, but they’re fun to do,” said painter Susan Stratton.

Cindy Highly has attended several paint sessions before.

“As Nina would say, there’s no bad art,” Highly said. “So it is so encouraging, and it just gives us peace.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Battle of the Badges begins

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

Underwood School District uses thermal readers

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

Healthy habits prevent health issues

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss