Senior citizens being affected by COVID-19 in more ways than one

The impact of COVID-19 has had major effects on people of all ages, but the most vulnerable are senior citizens.

The virus is threatening to their health, and now is taking a toll on how they interact with others.

“I suspect what we are all feeling, most of all is deprived because there is a spirit of its like a family, a big group,” says Gail Lien, a Minot Resident.

Gail takes advantage of all the different activities the Minot commission on aging offers. Foot care, exercise classes, and most importantly being around her friends. But like so many organizations, they’re putting things on hold.

She adds, “You miss the camaraderie. Almost the hardest part of this is the isolation.”

Services like meals on wheels will still be provided for seniors. As of now, they enjoy hot meals daily, but soon could be facing different options on how they are.

“When we can’t do that, we are going to go-to frozen meals, so we are working with our providers to bring in more of that raw foods,” adds director Roger Reich.

Reich says they are working hard to keep things flowing as normal, and want the people they serve to know it as well.

As for Gail, she says she has faced harder times and she’ll get through this as well.

She says, “When I was diagnosed with cancer, I kind of went through this phase of oh my God, I’m going to die. And having made it through that phase, I’m having trouble freaking about this.”

A good attitude to have in uncertain times like these.

Reich says if seniors don’t want to have people come into their homes to deliver meals, they can get frozen meals delivered once a week, to help stop the spread of the virus.