Senior living facilities making sure residents get much needed social interaction

Across the Peace Garden State, senior living facilities are finding new ways to keep their residents social during the coronavirus pandemic.

Research by the National Institute on Aging shows that social interaction among older adults can mean a healthy, longer life. The Wellington in Minot has started doing more one-on-one activities. offering board games and other fun things. We spoke to the director who says technology is also playing a huge role in the social time residents get.

“We’ve got skype and facetime both available for our residents to do some…so they can actually see the faces of their loved ones. They can obviously talk on the phone and they can hear their voice, but I think it makes a difference when they can see them face to face,” said Dawn Anderson, Executive Director.

Anderson says they are currently doing a trivia game that families can participate in as well through Facebook.