Senior living facilities use technology to keep residents connected with family

Across the Peace Garden State, senior living facilities are finding new ways to keep their residents social during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the surge of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, many are tightening the rules to stop the spread, and for some people that means not seeing their loved ones.

The Wellington in Minot has started doing more one-on-one activities. offering board games and other fun things. We spoke to the director who says technology is also playing a huge role.

“We’ve got skype and facetime both available for our residents to do some so they can actually see the faces of their loved ones. They can obviously talk on the phone and they can hear their voice, but I think it makes a difference when they can see them face to face,” said executive director, Dawn Anderson.

Anderson says they are currently doing a trivia game​S that families can participate in as well through Facebook.