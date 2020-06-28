Senior living facility makes a splash for “Silver Linings” Day

Governor Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Long Term Care Association declared June 23th, 2020 Silver Linings Day in North Dakota.

It’s in honor of the selfless dedication of longterm care staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out this video we received from the Countryhouse assisted living facility in Dickinson from Silver Linings Day:

It was one of five senior living communities in Dickinson are being honored, and this is how they celebrated.

On top of their normal jobs of caring for residents, employees have been challenged to go above and beyond amidst restrictions related to increased sanitization and social distancing. Senior living communities are also challenged to keep residents’ spirits lifted in the midst of it all.