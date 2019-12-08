Senior Singers Share Some Holiday Cheer

An energetic group of senior singers hit the mall this morning to share some of their favorite holiday tunes.

We’re talking about the Touchmark Tempos, from the Bismarck retirement community, Touchmark.

Volunteer Choir Director Vanessa Martell led the intergenerational singing group of residents and staff. It was organized to call attention to the Toys for Tots Drive happening at the mall until December 15th.

You can help out by dropping off donations of new toys in one of the three bins inside the Kirkwood Mall.