Seniors celebrate prom 2020 in unique ways

Prom is a night many seniors consider to be their last “hurrah” with their friends. For seniors across the country, it’s likely that they won’t get to share that special night this year. But for some, that isn’t stopping them from having their own prom.

“We’re just kind of missing out on it and it’s been a struggle, but we’re getting through it,” said Avory McDonald.

McDonald is a senior at Minot High School. She and other seniors were supposed to have their prom last Saturday. Instead of sitting at home, she put on her dress, did her hair and makeup and took pictures — with a different accessory.

“I just wanted to put it out there that if you’re missing out on prom, or it’s been postponed or even canceled, that it’s okay. You can still get up, get ready, get your hair done and just go and take pictures,” McDonald said.

One family in Scranton didn’t want to just take pictures, but they did have their own version of prom, “Prom with Mom.”

“It’s nerdy, it’s weird, it’s unconventional, people are going to laugh, people are going to make fun of us, and who cares?” said Katie Dilse, mom.

Connor, his twin brother Warrick and their mom, Katie, spent 30 minutes getting ready while their dad and two other brothers set everything up.

The three made their way upstairs and spent the next hour dancing.

“Would you care to dance?” Connor asked his mom.

“I would love to dance!” Katie replied.

Although it wasn’t the prom they originally planned on, the memory will last a life time.

“It’s not as bad of an idea as it seems,” said Connor.

“That speaks for itself. I just think it’s amazing. It will be the top five events of my life,” Katie said.

Katie hopes more families will host their own, “Prom with Mom.”