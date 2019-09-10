Seniors trend on social media after giving advice

A group of seniors is getting a lot of recognition after they decided to dish out a little advice in the most unconventional way. They gave advice to students going back to school, but little did they know they would be trending on social media with hundreds of shares and comments.

“Don’t ever give up, just keep working at it. Keep working at it no matter what people think of you,” said Viola Bitz, a 94-years-old resident.

“Treat people like you would like to be treated and you will get along pretty well,” said Howard Bier, 100-year-old resident.

Though it may seem like many don’t have the time or patience to listen to the older generations, these golden-agers definitely have the experience.

“Everybody has to make their own mistakes and learn from them,” said Jacque Radke, a 75-year-old resident.

“They should go to school and learn what they can because they won’t get jobs if they do not get good schooling,” said Hulda Erdman, a 101-year-old resident.

“Study hard, enjoy your time in school and to be friends with anyone who looks lonely,” said Sandy Fischer, a 72-year-old resident.

All of these seniors have hundreds of years between them. So, if they don’t have good advice I don’t know who does.

Organizers say this breaks the stereotype of seniors having difficulty communicating. Baptist Health Care says many of their residents are active and keep their brains sharp.

Overall, one thing that many could take away from the advice-giving is that everyone can still learn a lot from their elders. At last check, they had over 577 shares and 75 comments.