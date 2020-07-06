Sensational Sunday makes a come back at Heritage Center

The State Historical Society’s Sensational Sundays were put on pause, alongside the pandemic, but they’re back!

Today was the first one since the beginning of march!

A free concert featuring musician Greg Hager took place outside of the Heritage Center in the Prairie Amphitheater.

We spoke with the Curator of Education who says as of now they haven’t found a way to host these cultural programs safely inside the auditorium.

“One of the thoughts is to do things virtually by having a presenter do a program and record that and then have them available live online. So people that came on at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on a Sunday could through a computer talk with them and ask questions,” Erik Holland, the Curator of Education for State Historical Society.

Holland says the Sensational Sunday series is one way for North Dakotans to continue to learn about their heritage.