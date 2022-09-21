BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The DC’s Sensory Center opened in January and is a place for parents to bring their children that have sensory needs.

It’s an indoor play gym with equipment specifically designed to cater to children with different types of sensory needs.

Sara Christianson is the owner of the center and has a son with autism.

She says she wanted to create a safe place for parents who can bring their kids and experience a judgment-free zone.

“With our son, he is a sensory seeker. So, he likes to have that sensory input and I think it kinda

calms the nervous system down so that you are able to do more learning,” said Christianson.

Multisensory learning is also being used in classrooms.

There are a variety of ways to use multisensory learning and scientists say engaging multiple senses helps students develop stronger memories.