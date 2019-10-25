Sensory room at Minot’s YMCA Halloween Fun Night tonight

MINOT — Halloween is less than a week away, but there is an event going on from 5-7 p.m. tonight that everyone can enjoy.

There are plenty of things to do: different games, bouncy houses and even a haunted house for little ones. Dizzy the clown is also here, and of course, lots of candy!

YMCA has partnered with the Student Council for Exceptional Children to make sure everyone can join in on the fun.

“They can just play some games and it’s all sensory themed, they’re coming in and they’re going to be having orbeez they can play in and a sensory spider hunt and all kinds of things like that,” said Tia Klein, director program services YMCA.

“So, it’s really a place for kids with sensory disorders who can unwind away from the hustle and bustle.”

Tickets are $3 per kid or $15 for the whole family.

