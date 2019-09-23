Sensory Rooms Among New Renovations at Dakota Memorial School

Dakota Memorial School started the academic year off with some much needed changes that will ultimately help their students excel while there, AND when they leave the school.

KX News took a tour to see what the changes are and why they’re so important.

One of the biggest changes is the classroom set up.

Walls were put up where partitions used to be to be able to give students a space that feels more like a classroom without distraction of what is happening throughout the building.

The change in layout, plus things like sound boards to minimize distraction allows for a more defined divide between the middle and elementary students, which also helps with focus and socialization.
One student says he can see this place edge more towards students.

Two big sensory rooms were added. One is an active sensory room that is more movement related and students can release energy.
The other is designed as a quiet space for students to collect their thoughts and focus.

Principal and Director of Education, Tina Degree, says the goal of the school and with these changes is to be able to continue to help students feel welcome and comfortable at school.

The playground outside was also revamped to give students more space to burn off some energy, and that’s thanks to the Twice Blessed campaign through the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

