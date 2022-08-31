BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — September means a new month, along with new faces and exciting changes at KX News:

Good Day Dakota (5-7 a.m.): Stone Schafer is our new meteorologist for Good Day Dakota, joining Alysia Huck and Josh Meny in starting your day. Schafer, a Michigan native and Central Michigan University graduate, has always loved weather and knew from a young age that Meteorology was for him. Outside of weather, Stone is a big fan of sports, eSports and Motorsport.

Noon Show (12-12:30 p.m.): Meteorologist Stone Schafer will handle weather duties during the regular midday broadcast.

4:00 p.m. Newscast (4-5 p.m.): Starting September 6, our new hour-long local newscast begins, anchored by Joel Porter and featuring veteran Meteorologist Tom Schrader. Joel comes from Wilton, N.D.

5:00 p.m. Newscast: (5-5:30 p.m.): Joel Porter will anchor this half hour with Meteorologist Tom Schrader bringing you the weather.

6:00 p.m. Newscast (6-7 p.m.): Starting September 12, our 6:00 p.m. newscast expands to an hour, anchored by Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich, with weather from Meteorologist Amber Wheeler. Sports will also be returning to the 6 with Phil Benotti.

9:00 p.m. Newscast (9-9:30 p.m.): Our regular newscast on the Dakotas CW channel will now feature Meteorologist Amber Wheeler handling weather duties for the broadcast.

10:00 p.m. Newscast (10-10:30 p.m.): Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich will anchor the newscast and Meteorologist Amber Wheeler will update the day’s weather and tomorrow’s forecast. Sports will continue providing the latest recaps, highlights, and stories with Phil Benotti and Tristan Thomas.

September ushers in a lively time for expanded local news reporting in the KX viewing area. More people, more stories, more weather — like fall, great changes are ahead at KX News. Join the daily coverage.