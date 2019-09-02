September is Library Card Sign-up Month

It’s library card sign up month and a librarian at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library tells us why it’s important to have one.

Once you get a library card you can check out books, magazines, movies, games, and state park passes.

Library Cards are free for everyone. Children under 13 years old will need a parent to sign up. If you are between 13 to 17 years old, you will need to show ID or have a parent present. As for adults, you will need to have a North Dakota drivers license or other identification cards to register.

During the month of September, if you sign up for your library card for the first time at the library, you will get a chance to win a $100 visa card.

“We especially promote it with kids. We encourage all kids to get library cards so that they can start a lifetime of reading and accessing the library and using their library. Public libraries are for everyone,” said Traci Juhala, Head of youth services at the Bismarck Library.

A randomly picked winner will be announced on October 1st. If you live outside of Burleigh county, you may register for a non-resident card at $20 per year.