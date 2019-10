In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, job applicants line up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. On Friday, July 5, the U.S. government issues the June jobs report. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

North Dakota’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 1.9 percent, lower than August and lower than the 2.0 percent rate reported this time last year, according to the North Dakota Job Service.

North Dakota also sits lower than the national not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which was 3.3 percent.

Burleigh County unemployment rate sits at 2.3 percent, Ward County at 2.5 percent, Williams County at 1.7 percent and Stark County at 2.1 percent.