Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Serology testing does not test for immunity, health officials say

Earlier at Minot’s weekly press conference, health officials discussed serology testing. It tests for the presence of antibodies in people who have previously been infected by the coronavirus but may not have had symptoms.

The test is helpful in determining how widespread the virus has spread in a community. The state has ordered 140,000 tests.

Lisa Clute from First District Health Unit offered a reminder for people about the test.

“The most important thing to tell you right now is that it does not prove immunity. There is no case studies that have identified that,” Clute said.

Gov. Burgum mentioned during Tuesday’s press conference that he’s worried about false positives in those serology tests.

