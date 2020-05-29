Serology testing to begin in North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum announced serology testing will begin in the state next week. The state has purchased more than 170,000 point of care tests. They are a 15-minute test that draws blood through a finger prick. 101,000 are already in the state, with more will be coming this month. These tests help discover if someone has had COVID-19.
Burgum says they plan to go into areas where people have already tested positive for coronavirus. This will help them gain knowledge if the tests are working properly at discovering antibodies. Burgum says once they have an understanding if it’s working, they will deploy the tests to other places. It will help know if herd immunity is happening.
A second serology test that takes blood and is sent off to a lab will also be available. These require a full blood draw but are considered more accurate.
So far 2,632 serology tests have been completed in the state. 86 of those tests have shown the presence of antibodies.
Results of serology testing will be posted separately than active testing for COVID-19.