Sertoma T-ball is back in Minot on its 5th season

When it comes to child development, organized sports can play a huge factor, which is why Minot’s Sertoma T-ball League is making its way back around for year five.

Coordinator of Sertoma T-ball League Allison Auch said, “In Minot right now you can’t play T-ball until you’re done with kindergarten, so we realized there was definitely a need and desire for younger kids to get out here.”

The Sertoma T-ball League has been one of Minot’s biggest summer sporting events for kids ages 3 to 6.

Since starting the league in 2015, Auch has seen a steady increase in participation.

“Each year this league has grown. We started with a couple hundred kids our first year and each year we’ve grown by a couple hundred kids. Just by getting the name out there and just more interest in the sport.” she said.

She says a lot of the interest comes from parents seeing the benefits that kids get beyond the field of play.

“T-ball is so much more than the sport itself. They learn such fundamentals of life as far as listening to rules, following a coaches directions, and then just the fundamentals of T-ball,” Auch said.

“We just decided he needed to be in some kind of organized sport just to kind of see what it’s like, like Allison mentioned, to have a coach and learn to listen, but it was important to get him involved in organized sports so he could also be around other children and see what it’s all about,” parent Melissa Potter said.

Other benefits lie within Minot’s Full STEAM Ahead, a year-round children’s learning group, teaching robotics, lego building and much more.

“So the T-ball league, with league sponsor, the Sertoma Club, will profit about $30,000 from the league for Full STEAM Ahead, which will cover building rent and our space. That’ll allow us to have camps and classes for free for the community,” Auch said.

Auch told KX News despite the season being pushed back two weeks because of COVID-19, the kids are still ready to tee up and enjoy some warm weather

If you’re interested in supporting the league a full season schedule is available right here.