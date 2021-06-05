Sertoma T-ball League takes on training camp

Kids in Minot took to the mound this morning to learn a little ball skills and life skills.

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs had their hands filled this morning coaching more than a few dozen 3-6 year old Sertoma T-ball players.

The free event gave kids the opportunity to learn how to throw, catch, hit and even how to be a team player, communicate, and establish lifelong relationships.

The Executive Director of Full STEAM Ahead says the camp is in its second year and it’s beneficial in more ways than not.

“It’s just a fun event. It started off as a fundraiser for Full STEAM Ahead and so the kids coming out here playing ball ultimately raises money for Full STEAM Ahead and our robotics, and our theater, and everything else that we run. This year the event was free thanks to Scheels. They donated $2500,” Allison Auch said.

Auch says the Sertoma T-ball season is in full swing now and will last until the 4th of July.