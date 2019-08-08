Service project connects people with free resources

Project Service Connect is taking place next week and the organizers are asking for help…

This is a one-stop event to provide free services and resources to support the elderly, and families…Anyone who is at risk of homelessness or experiencing homelessness. They offer food, haircuts, dental education, housing options, hygiene products, and more.

We talked to the Director of Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People who said it’s a call to action for our community.

“It makes really good sense in terms of ‘It’s everybody’s responsibilities’ is starting with one simple thing… and that is everybody needs to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Mark Heinert/Director of Missouri Valley Coalition of Homeless People.

This is an annual project– and this year, it’s on August 15h, at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library from 1 to 5.

To volunteer or donate, contact the MVCHP at mvchpcoalition@gmail.com.