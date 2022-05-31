City Serve ND is an opportunity for churches and volunteers around the state to make an impact in their communities.

Throughout the week, over 700 volunteers will participate in projects across North Dakota.

Cindy Stock, the community outreach director for City Serve ND, says it’s a movement that has the power to help transform the lives of others.

“This is so near and dear to my heart, so I’m just excited to see what is going to happen this week,” said Stock.

The group is giving back a lot this week.

Tuesday in Minot, the group held free oil changes and car detailing for military spouses. They also delivered meals to foster families.

And Wednesday in Watford City, there will be free car washes available to all high school and college students.

Thirty-six different projects will take place to benefit different groups throughout North Dakota’s cities.

“Just the response has been so amazing. And what I love to see is our people that are going out and to see the excitement they have going out into our community and making a difference,” said Stock.

Since its inception, Stock says the project has grown tremendously. Last year, City Serve only worked with Minot.

And now, the initiative spread to five cities, so they changed the name to City Serve ND.

Minot, Grand Forks, Fargo, Stanley and Watford City will all be participating in the projects.

The organization hopes that the initiative will continue to grow even more next year.

“We’re hoping next year to include other cities. We would love for all of North Dakota, all church communities, all businesses, to do something for their community at the same time throughout the week,” said Stock.

Stock says she has seen the outreach program change lives in big and small ways and she feels volunteering is the start to helping communities across the state.

“To see this happen this week, and to see the outpouring of so many signing up to do this, it just shows that God is on the move, and he is working through us to do good in our community,” said Stock.

City Serve ND says volunteering is an act of love for the community. You not only minister with each other but to each other.

Volunteer spots are still available throughout this week and you can also contact participating churches to receive services.