Serving the ones who need it most

Each day, new information is shared about COVID-19, and for organizations like soup kitchens, that may cause uncertainty. But one thing is certain, there are people who depend on the meals they provide.

Christ Lutheran Church in Minot is still giving meals out weekly to those in need.
Every Tuesday, five volunteers meet at the church and prepare sack lunches for over 40 people.
The pastor of the church says people need this now more than ever.

“It’s really important to keep this ministry going because people have food insecurity under the best of circumstances, and right now food insecurity is high all across the country, including here in Minot,” said pastor Desiree Uhrich.

The pastor says the number of people who show up has been steady, and with case numbers rising, they may have to readjust how they serve people

