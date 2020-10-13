Serving ‘unmet community needs’: A home for a Dream Center in Bismarck has been found

After a lengthy search, organizers of a proposed Dream Center in Bismarck have selected a location for the facility: 1805 Park Avenue, in the southeast part of town.

A “Dream Center” is a hub for various community organizations working to identify what is described as “unmet community needs,” such as housing and food, and filling those needs.

There are 65 Dream Centers throughout the United States.

The Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution ministry, along with other ministries, will be located in the soon-to-be built facility.

The community food organization, The Banquet, currently based at Bismarck’s Trinity Lutheran, will be the meal ministry “hub” of the Dream Center.

“In addition to meeting the needs of low-income residents of our community, it’s our goal to put an end to some of the generational dysfunction so prevalent in today’s society,” says Dream Center Bismarck founder Jim Barnhardt. “We will collaborate with existing entities as much as possible to make this a community effort to better the lives of the people we serve.”

Construction on the Dream Center is expected to start in the spring of 2021.