NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Three Affiliated Tribes are investing in another million-dollar project, but this time it’s on their own land.

4 Bears Casino and Lodge leaders have announced a $95 million expansion project for the New Town area. Construction will include demolishing the existing two-story hotel on the property and then rebuilding and renovating a new seven-story hotel that will take up 182,000 square feet.

When it’s complete, the casino will have 264 guest rooms, gaming stations, staff offices, a sports bar, and a seventh-floor ballroom. Leaders are also creating space for luxury amenities — like a fine dining steakhouse, and a new Sakakawea Spa.

Chairman Mark Fox says this project will help bring more tourism to the New Town area and will support more than 200 jobs.

The demolition of the current building has already begun. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.