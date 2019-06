Workers are currently repairing four of Bismarck’s outdoor warning sirens.

Bismarck has 24 of them across the city.

They’re mostly used for tornado warnings or as a way to make people aware of bad weather coming in.

Sirens #1, 4, 6, and 17 are the ones under repair. The map of all emergency sirens in Bismarck is below. Or, you can click HERE.