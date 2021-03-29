Several fire departments battling large grass fire near Marshall, people asked to stay away from area

NEAR MARSHALL ( KX News)– As of Monday night, multiple fire departments, including the West Dunn Fire Rescue, Richardton Fire Department and Halliday Fire are battling a large grass fire near Marshall, off Highway 8, north of Richardton.



The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the area so they can work.

The area is currently in a Red Flag Warning, which means no burning is allowed.

This is a developing story. Check back with KX News on air and online for the latest updates.