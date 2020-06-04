Several Minot elementary schools implementing reading tutoring program

Last Fall, we told you about Reading Corps, a one-on-one tutoring program geared toward helping kindergarten through third-grade students in North Dakota improve their reading skills.

This Fall, the program will be added to seven schools in Minot. Students will be paired with a tutor and meet five days a week for 20 minutes a day.

The Program Coordinator says the volunteers are all different, but all have the same goal in mind.

“They come from all walks of life. We have stay-at-home-moms, we have grandmas, grandpas, retired teachers and some college students as well if it works into their college schedule,” ND Reading Corps Program Coordinator Lindsey Phillips said.

Sunnyside Elementary had the program in 2017, and is starting it back up this Fall.

Principal Cindy Cook says it will help keep kids on track after moving to distance learning this Spring.

“And with us having our last day of school March 11th, we know kids are gonna come not having had that direct instruction in reading, so this is a program we have in place to help a lot of those kids that just need that extra support to catch them up and get them where they need to be,” Cook said.

